Danny Higginbotham raves about Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish

Sky Sports pundit Danny Higginbotham has heaped praise on the Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.
The Aston Villa ace has been in fine form since his return from injury and Higginbotham believes that Grealish has taken his game onto the next level.
He said to Sky Sports (via HITC): “Dean Smith gave him the captaincy. I asked Dean Smith if there was any reason why he was giving him the captaincy and he said ‘he’s a leader, I believe he can be a leader on the pitch’. And then when they played Birmingham and that awful situation happened. That’s when you saw the leader in him. He just went on and kicked on to another level. He’s been nothing short of outstanding. He’s been a real outstanding player in the Championship this season and very unique as well in the way he plays.”
Aston Villa will be fighting for promotion in the playoffs now and Grealish is the main reason why they are in this position. The midfielder has 6 goals and 6 assists for Villa this season.
During his injury layoff, Aston Villa were midtable and promotion looked like a distant dream.
It will be interesting to see if the Championship club can secure promotion to the Premier League now.
Aston Villa will want to hold on to Jack Grealish next season and securing promotion could be the key. Grealish will want to play in the Premier League now.
The Championship star has proven himself capable of making it in the Premier League.
There were reports of Premier League clubs being interested in the midfielder last summer and he should have suitors this summer as well.