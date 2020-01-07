Danny Drinkwater sends message to Aston Villa fans on Instagram after completing loan move

Aston Villa have snapped up Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater on loan till the end of the season, and the 29-year-old England international will hope to seal a permanent move at the end of the season if he helps guide them to Premier League safety.
Danny Drinkwater has joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season! 🙌#AVFC @eToro
The former Leicester City star struggled during his time at Burnley on loan, making just two appearances due to a lack of form.
Drinkwater brings the experience from his title-winning days to the table and Villa boss Dean Smith says the midfielder has a point to prove.
With the arrival of Danny Drinkwater, Dean Smith believes that Aston Villa have got a player with a point to prove. 💪
The boss sees similarities with the signing of @OfficialTM_3 last season…#AVFC #PL pic.twitter.com/4XqsM9tnG8
The Chelsea man was frozen out of the first-team at the London club last term by Maurizio Sarri, and has only played 13 league games since the end of the 2016-17 campaign.
The new Villa signing has vowed to work hard and fully focus on football, sending this message to the fans on Instagram after putting pen to paper on a deal:
With John McGinn currently injured, Drinkwater has a chance to firmly establish himself in Smith’s plans, and it will be interesting to see how he fares going forward.