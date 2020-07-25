Daniel Sturridge hopes to join Aston Villa this summer

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is keen on a return to England and he hopes to join Aston Villa.

As per Daily Mail, Serie B giants Benevento want to sign the former Champions League winner but he is looking to return to the Premier League.





The former England international is waiting to see if Aston Villa can beat the drop this season and then he is hoping that Dean Smith’s side return with an offer for him.

Villa tried to sign him in last summer but the move did not work out.

Sturridge reckons he has unfinished business in the Premier League and a return with Aston Villa would be ideal.

It will be interesting to see if he gets his wish in the coming months.

Sturridge is a free agent and he wouldn’t be a bad option for Aston Villa on a free transfer. If he can stay fit, he will add goals, pace and flair to the side.

On his day, the former Liverpool man can be as lethal as any striker in the league.

The 30-year-old still has a lot to offer at the highest level and it remains to be seen where he ends up this summer.