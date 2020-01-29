Daniel Podence set for Wolves medical today

Wolves are all set to complete the signing of Daniel Podence before the window closes.
According to The Telegraph, the signing will be completed within 48 hours.
Apparently, Jorge Mendes helped the Premier League side complete the transfer. The Portuguese super-agent represents Podence.
The winger will be Nuno’s first major January signing. Wolves are paying around £17million for the 24-year-old winger.
As per the report, the player will fly to England for his medical today.
Podence will add flair and goals to Wolves’ attack. The Premier League side are already having an impressive season and a new signing will improve them further.
Nuno will want to secure European football for next season and it will be interesting to see if Podence can help them achieve that.
He has done well with Olympiacos but the Premier League is a different challenge. He will be hoping to adapt quickly and make an immediate impact.
Wolves have an impressive set of attackers at their disposal and Podence will have to work hard to hold down a starting berth at the club.
Podence has played with Rui Patricio at Sporting and the Wolves ace could help the 24-year-old settle in quickly at his new club.