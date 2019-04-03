Daniel Levy sets out lofty ambitions for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur will finally play in the new home on Wednesday night when they will come up against London rivals Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Spurs have lost four of their last five games in the Premier League, and they have a tough fight on their hands to stay in the top four.
Chairman Daniel Levy believes Spurs now have a top class stadium that will make them one of the biggest clubs in the world.
Spurs are now all set to open their new 62,062-seater home, part of a project Levy confirmed will cost around £1billion. There have been frustrating delays this season, but now Spurs can concentrate on winning trophies in their new home.
“I would say that the last 18 years, this club has definitely gone forward and clearly like any business, any club, you have your ups and downs,” Levy said to the Daily Mail.
“But I think we’ve created the infrastructure here to become one of the biggest clubs in the world.
“When I took over the club, Tottenham was not a club that was a regular European challenger. Clearly, we are now and my dream is obviously to win, we want to win.
“And winning is both on the pitch and off the pitch, so we are going to keep going until we get both right.”
Tottenham fans will love the vision and confidence from their club chairman. Along with maintaining the rising costs of the stadium, Levy must now pour money into the side in order to challenge at the top end of the Premier League.
The upcoming summer transfer window is absolutely vital for them. They have gone two transfer windows without making any signings, and cannot afford to make a mess this time around.