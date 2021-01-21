Daniel Levy could bring Eriksen back to Tottenham if his conditions are met

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Danish international Christian Eriksen in recent weeks.

Inter Milan are thought to be keen on selling the 28-year-old who is no longer a key part of Antonio Conte’s first-team plans.





Eriksen needs to leave in order to play regularly and a return to Tottenham could help him regain his form and confidence.

According to Calciomercato, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is willing to sanction the transfer on certain conditions.

The Spurs chief wants to sign Eriksen on a short term loan deal and he also wants the Italian club to pay a portion of his wages (€7.5 million per year).

Inter will be hoping to get rid of the player permanently and loaning him out to Spurs for the remainder of the season and paying a portion of his wages does not make sense for them.

The Italian club are hoping to get a better offer from the player’s other suitors. Arsenal have been mentioned as another potential destination.

SL View: Eriksen would add depth and quality to Mourinho’s midfield

As far as Tottenham are concerned, he could be a quality short term addition to their squad.

Eriksen knows the Premier League and the club well and he could be an important squad player for Jose Mourinho.

The only upside of a loan deal for Inter would be if the player regains his peak form, as they would be able to recoup most of what they paid for him in January last year.