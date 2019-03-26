Daniel James comments on future amid Leeds United interest

Leeds United were so close to signing Daniel James in the January transfer window.
The Wales international was one of Marcelo Bielsa’s top targets in January, and Leeds are very close to securing his signature, only for the deal to collapse in the eleventh hour.
According to reports from Teamtalk, the Yorkshire club are expected to come back in for James this summer, but they could face strong competition this time around from a host of clubs.
James, however, is not getting carried away. He is calm and cool about his future, and said that the contract talks with Swansea are still underway.
“That’s still underway,” James said when asked about contract talks at Swansea.
“It’s about concentrating on the football for me. This time last season I wasn’t playing first-team football, but it’s something that can happen.
“If you get your opportunity you can take it and now it’s a case of ‘can I do more?’”
The 21-year-old winger has been in terrific form this season, and he scored a superb winner as Wales opened their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a 1-0 win against Slovakia on Sunday.
Swansea are struggling with their finances, and may need to sell some of their star players. The club are also looking to cut their costs by removing some of their staff other than players.