Daniel James comments on failed Leeds move

Swansea winger Daniel James has opened up about his failed move to Leeds United in January.
The youngster was close to joining Marcelo Bielsa’s side but the move collapsed in the 11th hour. Apparently, Swansea pulled out of the deal.
It will be interesting to see if the Whites return for him this summer.
James has been in spectacular form this season and he will certainly add a new dimension to Leeds’ attack. His breathtaking pace and flair will help Leeds break down the Premier League defences next year if they manage to get promoted.
Speaking to The Telegraph, Daniel James claims that the situation did not affect him too much and he is enjoying his time at Swansea.
He also says that it wasn’t hard for him to play for Swansea again because he loves the club and he has been playing regularly since then.
However, he has also hinted that he will be looking forward to whatever comes his way in future.
For now, the player wants to stay at Swansea and guide them to the Premier League. The Championship outfit are currently in talks with the player’s agent regarding a new deal.
He said: “A lot of people ask me that. But it wasn’t hard because I was coming back to a place that I love and where I was playing. It wasn’t like I was out of the team and I wanted to really leave. I think it’s in the past now, I am really happy here and looking forward to what will come.”
The Leeds fans will be hoping that the Whites return for James in summer. He seems like a prodigious talent and missing out on him will be disappointing.