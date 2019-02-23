Blog Competitions English Premier League Daniel Gabbidon reacts to Burnley win vs Tottenham

Daniel Gabbidon reacts to Burnley win vs Tottenham

23 February, 2019 Burnley, English Premier League, Tottenham


Tottenham Hotspur suffered a big blow to the title race after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Burnley in the Premier League clash on Saturday.

Spurs pulled them back in contention for the title race after winning three consecutive Premier League games prior to this game. They also welcomed back Harry Kane, who was injured for over a month, into the starting line-up, but the result dealt a huge blow to the north London club’s Premier League title hopes.

Popular football pundit Daniel Gabbidon took to social networking site Twitter after the match to express his reaction. He says it is a huge win for Burnley, and praised Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes for their performances.

Wood broke the deadlock for the hosts early in the second half. Kane equalised after he latched on to Danny Rose’s quick throw-in to poke past Tom Heaton. However, Barnes tapped in Burnley’s winner in the 83rd minute.

After the match, Mauricio Pochettino angrily confronted referee Mike Dean, and the Argentine later said in the press conference that he had “crossed the line”.

