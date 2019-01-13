Daniel Gabbidon raves about West Ham’s Declan Rice

Former West Ham defender has lavished praise on the highly talented Declan Rice after his display against Arsenal.
The young defensive midfielder did very well to control the game from the middle of the park and he was effective at breaking the play up as well. Rice also managed to score the winning goal for the Hammers.
Gabbidon has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on the West Ham midfielder. He tweeted that Declan Rice is an outstanding player and he would have loved to play behind him. The 39-year-old referred to Rice as a centre back’s dream as well.
His tweet read:
Declan Rice outstanding player. Would of loved to have played behind him… a Centre Backs dream the boy!🔝
— Daniel Gabbidon (@Gabbidon35) January 12, 2019
Rice has been outstanding for Manuel Pellegrini’s side this season and he deserves all the praise coming his way.
The Hammers fans will be delighted with the fact that Rice has already committed his long term future to the club. Otherwise, there would be several suitors lining up for his services in the summer.
The young midfielder will look to build on his impressive form and guide his side to a respectable finish this season.