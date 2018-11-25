Daniel Candeias reacts to Rangers win vs Livingston on Twitter

Glasgow Rangers moved up to second place in the Scottish Premiership after Steven Gerrard’s side won against Livingston at Ibrox on Saturday.
The Gers earned a comfortable 3-0 win against Livingston at Ibrox with goals coming from Daniel Candeias, Alfredo Morelos, and Scott Arfield.
After the match, Candeias took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. The 30-year-old winger has hailed the team spirit of the side.
Well done boys 💪🏼👏🏼 all together ⚽️@RangersFC pic.twitter.com/fSSoUmpDXr
— Daniel Candeias (@Dcandeias11) November 25, 2018
Some Rangers fans were quick to respond to his tweet. They praised him highly for his performance.
Now the cry was no surrender
— tom phillips 🇬🇧 (@TomPhillips_93) November 25, 2018
Candeias is the man 👌💙🔴⚪🔵
— nicky taylor🇬🇧🏴 (@nickyt3232) November 25, 2018
Passion for the badge love you brother 💙💙
— Matthew Winters (@guarddogkings) November 25, 2018
The epitome of a guy that plays for the badge 👏
— Kev (@KevE83) November 25, 2018
Keep the momentum going before the Winter Break 💪 Onwards to Thursday now @EuropaLeague @VillarrealCF ⚽️ 🏴
— Lennox Richardson (@lennyrfc) November 25, 2018
Well done the Candy man
— Stephen Murray (@Stephen37327290) November 25, 2018
Candeias scored a header from a corner to give the Gers a half-time lead against Livingston.
Alfredo Morelos, who has been in terrific form this season, came off the bench to score for the Gers and put the game beyond any doubt.
Arfield scored the third goal in the 88th minute, finishing off a cross from Morelos.
With this victory, coupled with Hearts losing at St Mirren, Rangers find themselves second in the table, just two points behind Celtic.