Blog Teams Rangers Daniel Candeias posts message on Twitter after Rangers win vs Livingston

Daniel Candeias posts message on Twitter after Rangers win vs Livingston

28 January, 2019 Rangers, Scottish Premier League


Glasgow Rangers returned to winning ways with the Ibrox club earning a 3-0 victory on Sunday.

The Gers lost 2-1 against Kilmarnock last week. However, Steven Gerrard’s side are now firmly back in business following their moral-boosting victory against Livingston.

Celtic won 3-0 against Hamilton and maintained a three-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Goals from Ryan Jack, Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos earned all three points for the Gers, but one player who was absolutely superb during the game was Daniel Candeias.

The 30-year-old was excellent during the match and he was heavily praised by Gerrard after the game.

Candeias took to social networking site Twitter after the match to share his reaction. He wrote:

Some Rangers fans responded to his tweet and praised him heavily for his contribution.

Candeias is a key player for the Gers and his contribution often goes under the radar. He puts in a lot of effort, and makes important impact at both ends of the pitch.

Rangers will face Cowdenbeath next in their rearranged Scottish Cup fixture on Wednesday.

Report: Leeds United set to complete the signing of Mateusz Bogusz
Crystal Palace fans sang "Are you Arsenal in disguise?" during shock F.A Cup win over Tottenham

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com