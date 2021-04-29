Dani Ceballos rules out extending loan spell at Arsenal

Dani Ceballos has suggested that it looks difficult for him to stay at Arsenal for another year after stating that he likes La Liga a lot more than the Premier League.

The 24-year-old initially joined on a season-long loan from Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 before he agreed to stay for an extra 12 months.





He is now approaching the end of his loan spell at the Emirates. He has struggled to replicate the same form this season and has suggested that he wishes to return to Spain.

Ceballos has admitted that he has struggled to hit the consistency that he showed last year.

He has also admitted that he likes the La Liga a lot more and that another loan “would be difficult” for him.

The Spain international has also expressed his desire to play for Real Betis once again.

He told Onda Cero:

“To be honest I like LaLiga a lot more. The Premier League is more complete but with my style, La Liga is much better for me.

“Another loan would be difficult from both sides, for Real Madrid and for me.”

He is in the prime years of his career, and should look to settle down at a club where he can enjoy his football.

At Arsenal, he has started 15 games this season in the Premier League, and has managed only three assists. However, he has featured prominently in the Europa League and could feature in the semi-final clash against Villarreal on Thursday.

