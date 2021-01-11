‘Dangerous’: Steven Gerrard raves about three Rangers stars vs Aberdeen

Rangers boss Steven Steven was full of praise for his attacking midfielders after the Ibrox side beat 10-man Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday.

The Gers have now made it 15 league wins in a row as they bid to win their first top-flight title since 2011.





Alfredo Morelos scored a brace – on either half – as Rangers move 22 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Morelos’ second goal came from an assist from Ryan Kent, and Gerrard was heavily impressed with all of his attacking players on Sunday afternoon.

“Joe Lewis has made an excellent save from Ryan Kent as well so we have had some other real, big moments in the game, and to come here and create what we did is really pleasing,” said Gerrard to the club’s official website.

“But our attacking players were certainly on it tonight. [Joe] Aribo was dangerous, Kent was dangerous, Ianis [Hagi] was always dangerous and I thought he made some great runs without getting put through.”

The Ibrox outfit are without a league defeat this season, and they have taken a giant step closer to the title, having secured an Old Firm victory over Celtic recently and picking up another important three points yesterday.

Gerrard has never lost at Pittodrie, although his Rangers side has suffered defeats against Derek McInnes’ before.

The Rangers boss is absolutely spot on with his assessment. The likes of Hagi and Kent created better chances and looked dangerous throughout. Hagi was lively throughout the game and made a huge impact.

However, the turning point of the match came before the half-hour mark when Ryan Hedges was sent off. James Tavernier, who has scored 10 times against the Dons, sent his spot-kick wide this time.

Due to an extra man advantage, Rangers enjoyed 79% of possession and managed 17 shots of which seven were on target during the game.