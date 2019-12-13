Dan Petrescu comments on Celtic target Billel Omrani

Celtic lost 2-0 against FC Cluj in their last Europa League game on Thursday night.
Despite the defeat, the Hoops finished as group leaders and booked their passage to the last 32 of the Europa League. Cluj also qualified for the knock-out rounds.
After the match, Cluj boss Dan Petrescu was asked to comment on striker Billel Omrani who has been linked with a move to Celtic.
Petrescu said that he is not aware of any interest for the 26-year-old but has admitted it would be tough to stand in the hitman’s way.
He said, as quoted by Daily Record: “I don’t know for sure if it’s true. I don’t think anyone has contacted the club.
“Maybe it’s speculation. But we don’t blame any player who receives a big offer if they leave here.”
Last month, reports emerged that the Scottish champions had submitted a £3m bid for the French striker.
It was reported that the Scottish Champions are looking to complete a deal for him in the January transfer window.
Omrani is a versatile player who can play as a wide forward as well. Celtic should be looking to bolster their squad in January, and Omrani could prove to be a bargain signing for the club.