Leeds United are expected to complete a deal for Daniel James on the transfer deadline day after a deal has been agreed.

The Whites have agreed a deal with Manchester United, reported to be around an initial £25 million plus add-ons.

The Athletic journalist Phil Hay has claimed on Twitter that Leeds are “happy” with the transfer fee, and that the 23-year-old is “preparing to undergo” his medical this morning.

Dan James preparing to undergo his Leeds United medical this morning. Everything in order. Leeds happy with the £25m fee – feel it’s realistic in comparison to fees paid for Willock/Buendia/Abraham etc this summer. @TheAthleticUK — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 31, 2021

SportsLens View

This summer several young players like Joe Willock, Emiliano Buendia and Tammy Abraham have secured big-money moves, and Leeds feel the fee is “realistic” in comparison to what others have paid.

The 23-year-old winger came close to joining Leeds back in January 2019, but the deal didn’t materialise. He went on to join Manchester United in the summer for a fee of £15 million.

Daniel James deal has been completed between Leeds and Manchester United, done and confirmed. Permanent move, paperworks signed. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🤝 #MUFC #LUFC Everton have never been in the race or hijacking the deal. #EFC #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

He has made over 70 appearances for the Old Trafford club and showed flashes of brilliance at times. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wasn’t keen to sell him this summer, but following the signings of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, the club made him available in the market.

James was also been linked with a move with Brighton, having played under manager Graham Potter at Swansea, while clubs like Everton, Leicester and Crystal Palace showed interest in him. However, Leeds have moved quickly and they are on the verge of securing his signature.

Marcelo Bielsa apparently is a big fan of the player, and the Argentine can get the best out of him. Leeds are unlikely to sign any more players today after capturing James, although a midfielder would have been a handy addition.

