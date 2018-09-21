DaMarcus Beasley congratulates Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty on Twitter

Glasgow Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty scored the equaliser in Spain as the Ibrox club earned a fantastic result against La Liga giants Villarreal on Thursday night.
The Gers twice came from behind to earn a fantastic 2-2 draw against a top European side, and they deserve a lot of praise for that performance.
Former Rangers player and US international, DaMarcus Beasley, who has 126-caps under his belt for his country, has praised Lafferty on Twitter.
Laffffffffffff! Good goal big man @laffk10 @RangersFC
— DaMarcus Beasley (@DaMarcusBeasley) September 20, 2018
In the absence of Alfredo Morelos, Rangers looked up to their summer signing for inspiration, and Lafferty scored a crucial goal in the 76th minute to earn a draw.
Carlos Bacca’s strike gave Villarreal the lead within the first minute. Rangers equalised in the second half through Scott Arfield.
Villarreal quickly took the lead again when Moreno Gerard scored. However, with time running out, Lafferty rose to the occasion and saved the day for Steven Gerrard’s side.
With this result, Rangers maintained their unbeaten record in nine European games this season. The Ibrox side will host Rapid Vienna in their next Group G outing.