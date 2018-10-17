Dalglish says Tierney and Robertson are “highly-accomplished footballers”

Sir Kenny Dalglish believes Kieran Tierney and Andrew Robertson are “highly-accomplished footballers” for the Scotland national team. Despite Alex McLeish’s men coming unstuck to Israel in the Nations League, the Liverpool legend believes there’s a lot of talent in the squad.
Writing in the Sunday Post, Dalglish said: “We have good players. Andrew Robertson and Kieran Tierney are highly-accomplished footballers. But I accept that is about doing it on the park and producing the goods when it matters.”
Tierney rose through the youth ranks to the Celtic first-team in 2015 and has gone on to make 149 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 40 goals. The 21-year-old has won three Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups at Celtic.
He’s regarded as one of the best players in the Scottish Premiership and one of Europe’s best young left-backs. Boasting 12 appearances for the Scotland national team, Tierney has a bright future ahead of him and could find himself the subject of interest from a host of big European clubs.
As for Robertson, the Liverpool left-back has gone from strength to strengthen since his move from Hull City in 2017. Robertson, who has scored two goals in 26 appearances for Scotland, has made 40 for Liverpool, scoring and creating nine goals. The 24-year-old is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League. Scotland are blessed with some talent.
Stats from Transfermarkt.