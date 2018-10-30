Dalglish says Rogic is ‘such an important player’ to Celtic

Sir Kenny Dalglish was full of praise for Tom Rogic, calling the Celtic midfielder “such an important player” to manager Brendan Rodgers and “one of the finest” playmakers.
Rogic joined Celtic from Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners in 2013 and has gone on to make 148 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 60 goals.
The 25-year-old, who has made 41 appearances for the Australian national team, has impressed this season with two goals and four assists in eight Scottish Premiership games.
His future was in doubt in 2017/18 but he ended up extending his contract with Celtic in May 2018. Rogic has been the subject of interest from many clubs in the past but has committed his future to the Hoops.
Dalglish believes Rodgers missed his influence against RB Leipzig in the Europa League on Thursday. Writing in a column for the Sunday Post, he said: “Tom Rogic missed the midweek game (against RB Leipzig last week) and I’m sure Brendan Rodgers didn’t want to risk him as he is such an important player.
“He is maturing into one of the finest players in the UK in the role he plays just off the main striker. If he is fit, he brings so much more quality to the Hoops.”
Rogic has missed Celtic’s last two Europa League outings against RB Salzburg (October 4) and Leipzig (October 25), both of which games the Hoops suffered defeat in. their hopes of qualifying hang in the balance, and Rogic’s return might be the catalyst to Celtic turning things around.
Stats from Transfermarkt.