Dalglish says McGregor and McGinn are “very good”

Sir Kenny Dalglish was full of praise for Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor and Aston Villa’s John McGinn, calling the Scottish pair “very good”.
The Tartan Army suffered consecutive defeats in October against Israel (Nations League) and Portugal (Friendly), but Dalglish looked at the positives and believes manager Alex McLeish has some real talent in the squad.
Writing in the Sunday Post, Dalglish said: “Callum McGregor and John McGinn are very good in the middle of the park. But I accept that is about doing it on the park and producing the goods when it matters.”
McGregor rose from the youth ranks to the Celtic first-team in 2013 and has gone on to make 185 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 66 goals.
The 25-year-old, who has featured seven times for the Scotland national team, made his debut in September 2017 and has played in seven of Scotland’s last nine games across the board.
McGinn joined Aston Villa from Hibernian over the summer and has gone on to make 11 appearances for the Midlands outfit. He’s made 13 appearances for Scotland after making his debut in 2016, playing in each of Scotland’s last nine internationals.
McLeish has a lot of talent in the squad to choose from, with McGregor and McGinn being regulars for their respective clubs, so it’s not hard to see why Dalglish is a big fan of the midfield pair.
