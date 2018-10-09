Cyptocurrency firm Libereum aiming to make a big splash in the football industry

The use of blockchain and cryptocurrency has grown massively in recent times and a Netherlands-based company is keen to use football to make its mark in the industry.
The numerous advantages associated with blockchain has been the reason behind why businesses around the world are gradually transferring onto the technology.
Libereum aims to become the first blockchain cryptocurrency to buy a football club.
The company raised over $4 million in the private round and their initial coin offering (ICO) will be announced soon. on. Libereum plans to use the funds that are raised during the ICO to buy multiple football clubs and create a deeper connection with the fans.
Libereum’s strategy within football is unique, as it has a clearly defined path to drive value to their token. You’ll need Libereum tokens to purchase tickets, food and beverages and anything else in the stadiums.
All player salaries will be paid in tokens, while transfer fees by other clubs will also have to be completed in Libereum, meaning those clubs will have to buy tokens if they want to purchase a player.
Sponsors and partners will be encouraged to buy Libereum from the company. As the token becomes the main payment method, sponsors will have a bigger reason to back the company’s clubs and will therefore be positively influencing market value.
It is anticipated that the company will continue to buy clubs across the world, helping to grow the brand within the football industry.
Libereum’s move into football is the latest exciting development in an area that seems set to boom over the coming years.
Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are amongst the Premier League clubs who currently have link-ups with the cryptocurrency industry and more are likely to follow in the future.
Clubs are not alone in looking to cash in on cryptocurrencies. Former Liverpool star Michael Owen has launched his own cryptocurrency, while Barcelona forward Lionel Messi recently endorsed a blockchain smartphone.
Cryptocurrency has already been used to facilitate a transfer transaction, with a Turkish amateur side becoming the first football club in the world to have paid for a player via that method.
Omer Faruk Kıroglu received a mix of cryptocurrency and Turkish lira to join Harunustaspor, who play in the Sakarya First Division Group B.
Experts have suggested that cryptocurrencies will soon be used in Premier League transfer deals, potentially creating even more windows of opportunity for Libereum.
