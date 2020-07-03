Curtis Woodhouse suggests Liverpool sell Roberto Firmino and sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane

Curtis Woodhouse has suggested on Twitter that Liverpool should sell Roberto Firmino in the summer transfer window and sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Sheffield United and Birmingham City midfielder believes that Kane would score 40 goals every season in he current Liverpool team.





Woodhouse, though, has made it clear that he thinks that Brazilian forward Firmino is a good player.

Good player and I understand he does a good job for the team but I’d cash in and get Kane https://t.co/g9lxPRWWS5 — Curtis Woodhouse (@curtiswoodhous8) July 2, 2020

What’s your style Vinny? Enlighten me please because last time I checked whoever scored the most goals won the match. Kane gets 40 a season in this team. https://t.co/PO6Tqn3BRp — Curtis Woodhouse (@curtiswoodhous8) July 2, 2020

Stats

Firmino, who can play as a forward or as an attacking midfielder, has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 32 Premier League matches for Liverpool so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The Brazil international also scored one goal and provided three assists in eight Champions League games for the Refs this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Kane has scored 13 goals and provided two assists in 23 Premier League games, and has scored six goals in five Champions League matches for Tottenham so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Unlikely to happen

It is hard to see Liverpool sell Firmino in the summer transfer window, especially as the Brazilian has just played an important role in the Reds winning the Premier League title this season.

Moreover, Tottenham may not be willing to part company with Kane just yet, a they would struggle to find a suitable replacement for the England international striker without Champions League football next season.