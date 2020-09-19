Curtis Woodhouse has a message for ‘dirty Leeds’

Curtis Woodhouse has stated on Twitter that it is good to have Leeds United back in the Premier League.

The former Sheffield United and Birmingham City midfielder is pleased to see Leeds playing in the top flight of English football.





The West Yorkshire outfit won automatic promotion from the Championship to the Premier League at the end of last season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side kicked off their 2019-20 Premier League campaign with a 4-3 defeat at the hands of defending champions Liverpool away from home at Anfield last weekend.

Leeds will return to action this afternoon when they take on Fulham at Elland Road in the league.

Great to see dirty Leeds back in the big time. My old man would be a happy man https://t.co/Xdek4JYuHV — Curtis Woodhouse (@curtiswoodhous8) September 19, 2020

Leeds United are great for the Premier League

Leeds are one of the biggest clubs in England, and the Whites are a welcome addition to the Premier League.

The West Yorkshire club play good, attacking football, and they are going to be a force to be reckoned with this season.

The way Leeds took the game to Liverpool and scored three goals past the Premier League champions was marvellous.

Once fans are allowed back in stadiums in England, it would be great for Leeds and the Elland Road faithful.