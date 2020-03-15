Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha spotted playing five-a-side game amidst Premier League suspension

The English Premier League is on hold till April 4 following the outbreak of the coronavirus, and all top-flight clubs have closed their training grounds and stadiums.
It’s left to the players to keep up their fitness for the next three weeks, and it seems Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has found a way to keep himself in shape.
The Ivory Coast international was spotted playing a five-a-side game by a Twitter user in Beckenham, a town in Greater London.
Just seen Zaha at beckenham Goals #CPFC pic.twitter.com/nD6wKnExUg
— Stan 🦅 (@Stan_davies_) March 15, 2020
Zaha clearly can’t do without playing football, and he was back on the pitch over the weekend doing what he loves most.
The Palace star has been the Eagles’ best player this term, scoring three goals and assisting three others in 29 Premier League games.
The 27-year-old has been instrumental to boosting the survival chances of Roy Hodgson’s side, and with 10 wins and nine draws picked up, the Selhurst Park outfit have 39 points and are currently 11th in the table – 12 points above the relegation zone.
They will need Zaha on top form when league action resumes in order to boost their chances of finishing in the Europa League qualifying places, and the forward appears to have found a way to remain in great shape.