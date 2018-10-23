Crystal Palace want Gabriel Barbosa – he would be a perfect signing

According to reports from UOL, Crystal Palace are seriously looking to sign Inter Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa in the January transfer window. The Eagles have been in contact with Gabriel’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, and a move to Selhurst Park could be on the cards.
The Brazilian striker, who has four caps for his country, joined Inter Milan in 2016 after scoring 56 goals in 154 games for Santos. The move didn’t work out for him, as he managed just one goal in nine substitute appearances in Serie A.
His loan spell at Benfica was equally forgettable. After managing less than 15 minutes of league football in Portugal, he moved back to Brazil where he rediscovered his form again.
Gabigol has scored 23 goals in 45 games during his loan spell at Santos, and Crystal Palace will be hoping to lure him to the Premier League and complete one of the most eye-catching transfers of the January transfer window.
Crystal Palace badly need to sign a quality striker in January. They have managed only five goals this season, and haven’t scored at home. Signing Barbosa can be a gamble, but given his current form and his vast potential, he is worth taking a risk on.