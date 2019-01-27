Blog Competitions FA Cup Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur confirmed starting line-ups

27 January, 2019 Crystal Palace, FA Cup, Tottenham


Tottenham Hotspur visit Crystal Palace on Sunday aiming to book their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Spurs will be eager to bounce back from the disappointment of their penalty shoot-out defeat against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup last Thursday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have held the upper hand over Palace in recent times, winning their last five meetings.

They triumphed 1-0 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League back in November and will be eager to record a similar result on Sunday.

Spurs progressed to the fourth round courtesy of a 7-0 victory at Tranmere Rovers, while Palace defeated Grimsby Town 1-0.

Palace are priced at 19/10 to win the game, with Spurs on offer at 7/5 and the draw available at 23/10.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

