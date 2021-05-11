Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke keen to play for Inter Milan

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke’s contract at the club expires on 30 June 2021, and the striker is keen on playing in Italy with Inter Milan as the preferred option.

According to our sources, Benteke was recommended to Inter by his agent, with the club yet to respond. Inter, of course, were linked with Benteke in 2013 when the striker was at Aston Villa, although that move was also pushed by the striker’s agent and did not result in a transfer at the time.





Inter’s financial troubles are in stark contrast to their dominant performances on the pitch – this year’s Serie A champions trounced Sampdoria 5-1 last Saturday, while on Monday chairman Steven Zhang (son of Inter owner Zhang Jindong) reportedly visited the training ground to discuss wage cuts for the players and club employees.

This development – and the lack of clear future direction presented by Inter’s ownership at a time of success – has reportedly led to key personnel including manager Antonio Conte and strikers Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez considering their futures.

SL View

Benteke is unlikely to renew his contract at Palace as he tries to get a better contract, and Palace look to invest in a younger player. He is not at the same level at Lukaku, so the Inter links are unlikely to go anywhere, especially considering that Inter, whether the owner sells the club or sells players, are more likely to invest in youth than an ageing player.

At 30, Benteke can expect to stay in the Premier League with few clubs outside England willing to pay the wages that he would demand.

Well done to Benteke’s agent for making a case to Inter, but if it didn’t work in 2013, it’s not going to work in 2021.