Crystal Palace should sign Divock Origi in January

Crystal Palace will be looking to sign a striker when the transfer window reopens in January.
The Eagles have struggled to score goals so far this season and the club hierarchy believe that they need to invest in a goalscorer.
According to Daily Mail, they are prepared to back Roy Hodgson with significant funds in January so that he can fix his side’s goalscoring problems.
January is always a tricky market for buying clubs and it won’t be easy signing Palace’s preferred targets. Most clubs won’t want to lose players midway through a season.
Palace should look to make a move for the Liverpool striker Divock Origi.
The Belgian is out of favour at Anfield and Liverpool would be willing to sell for the right price.
Origi needs to leave in order to play regular first team football and Palace could be ideal for him. The Belgian has shown that he has the quality to cut it in the Premier League.
With some consistency, he could be a solid midtable striker in the Premier League.
Origi’s pace, flair and finishing will add a new dimension to Palace’s attack as well. Furthermore, given his situation at Liverpool, he is unlikely to cost too much. Also, the Belgian is quite versatile and he can play as a wide forward as well.
It would be a smart signing from Hodgson, one that could transform Crystal Palace’s season.