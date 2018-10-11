Crystal Palace should join Galatasaray in the race to sign Liverpool striker Divock Origi

Galatasaray are struggling to fill the big boots of Bafetimbi Gomis who left for Al-Hilal in the summer. He fired the Istanbul club to the Super Lig title with 29 goals in 32 games, and needless to say, the Turkish giants are determined to bring in a top class striker in January to bolster their attacking department.
According to reports from Turkish Football, Gala are looking to sign Divock Origi in January. The report claims they are preparing a bid to sign the Belgian striker from Liverpool, who has dropped down the pecking order at the club.
Should Crystal Palace be interested in Origi and make a move for him in January? Afterall, they are badly struggling to score goals at the moment. The Eagles along with Huddersfield are the only two clubs that haven’t scored at home this season. They have managed just five goals in eight Premier League games so far, with none of their strikers firing for Roy Hodgson.
Origi enjoyed an impressive debut at Anfield following his £10 million move from Lille after the 2014 World Cup. The 23-year-old has struggled for games after Jurgen Klopp took charge at the club, and has been playing for the reserves this season after an unimpressive loan spell in Germany with Wolfsburg.
The Belgium international is a good player and needs regular games to regain his confidence. Palace have three former Liverpool players – Mamadou Sakho, Martin Kelly and Christian Benteke – in the squad already and they should add Origi in that list too.