Crystal Palace reject £52m Everton bid for Wilfried Zaha

Everton are looking to sign Wilfried Zaha this summer.
According to Daily Mail, the Toffees submitted a £52m bid for the winger but Palace have decided to turn it down.
It will be interesting to see if Everton return with an improved offer for the player.
Zaha is one of the best wingers in the Premier League and it is no surprise that Palace want to keep him at the club.
Any club wishing to sign him will have to pay over the odds this summer.
Everton have the finances to make the move happen and it will be interesting to see how far Silva is willing to go for the former Manchester United player.
Zaha will add pace and flair to Everton’s attack. He will also add more goals than Bernard and Walcott.
Marco Silva needs to improve his attack in order to compete with Wolves, Leicester and West Ham next season.
Bringing in someone like Zaha would totally transform Silva’s attacking unit.
The player is thought to be keen on leaving Crystal Palace this summer and it all depends on whether Everton are prepared to pay the asking price now.
Palace value Zaha at £80million. The 26-year-old scored 10 goals for the Eagles last year.