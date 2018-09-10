Crystal Palace receive Zaha injury boost ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Huddersfield

According to the Evening Standard, Crystal Palace could welcome Wilfried Zaha back from injury when they travel to face Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
The Ivorian international was absent for the Eagles’ 2-0 defeat to Southampton on September 1 with a left abductor problem but has worked hard in the last week to be fit for the Huddersfield meet.
Zaha has started the new season strongly, scoring two goals in three Premier League appearances while lighting up games with top performances. It’s also worth noting that Palace haven’t won a league game without him since September 2016.
He signed a new deal with Palace last month that will keep him at Selhurst Park until 2023 and his potential return this weekend will be another boost. The Eagles are currently 15th in the Premier League with three points from four games this season, having lost their last three games.
Zaha could be the difference for Palace ahead of Saturday’s clash with Huddersfield Town. He returned to Selhurst Park from Manchester United two years ago and has made 127 appearances in all competitions in his second stint. He has enough time to recover to travel to the Kirklees Stadium.
Stats from Transfermarkt.