Crystal Palace open to selling Christian Benteke, West Brom interested

Crystal Palace are open to parting ways with striker Christian Benteke following the arrival of Jean-Philippe Mateta on an 18-month loan from Mainz with the option to buy, The Mail reports.

Benteke joined the Eagles from Liverpool more than four years ago for a club-record £28 million fee, but he has not overly impressed with a tally of only 26 goals from 129 appearances in all competitions.





The Belgian started the current campaign as a regular on the bench but, since December 2020, he has been a consistent starter for the Eagles and has scored three goals in the process.

Despite this, his future with the club remains uncertain with his contract expiring in June and it is reported that the south London outfit are prepared to offload him this month rather than lose him on a free transfer in the summer.

Mateta, who netted 10 goals in 17 games for Mainz earlier this season, has been tipped to replace him up front. West Bromwich Albion are said to consider Benteke as a potential target to bolster their strike-force.

SL view:

Benteke seems unlikely to be offered a renewed deal with the Eagles, particularly with his high wages of around £120,000-a-week.

Mateta may need some time to adapt to English football, but Roy Hodgson’s side seem determined to sell Benteke instead of losing him for nothing.

The Baggies are on the hunt for a new striker and Benteke could be a quality addition as he is still effective with his hold-up play and can score handy goals.

However, the Eagles are likely to command a fee for the 30-year-old and it is unclear whether West Brom will be willing to meet the asking price.

The player’s wage demands could be another major issue for Sam Allardyce’s side.

Meanwhile, it has recently been reported that Benteke may honour the remainder of his deal. The Eagles will need to convince the striker to leave the club.

