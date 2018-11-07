Crystal Palace must steer clear of Danny Welbeck

Crystal Palace are looking to sign the Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck in January.
The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season and Arsenal are not keen on losing him for free.
According to The Sun, the Gunners will listen to offers for the England international in January.
Crystal Palace are struggling to score goals this season and they could definitely use a striker. However, Welbeck is unlikely to solve their problems.
The Arsenal forward is a hardly the clinical option Hodgson is looking for. He could be a handy option for the Eagles but to rely on him for goals would be a mistake.
Palace need to sign a proven goalscorer if they want to save their season. It will be interesting to see what happens in January.
As for Welbeck, he is unlikely to start for Arsenal unless there are injuries. Leaving the club in January might be the best option for him.
He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and that is simply not possible at Arsenal right now.