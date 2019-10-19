Crystal Palace vs Manchester City injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Manchester City visit Crystal Palace on Saturday hoping to banish the memories of their most recent Premier League outing.
A surprise 2-0 defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers left City eight points behind table-topping Liverpool after just eight games.
John Stones, Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne are all expected to start for City after recovering from their respective injuries.
Mamadou Sakho remains on the sidelines for Palace, but Luka Milivojevic will return to the starting XI after suspension.
City triumphed 3-1 on their last visit to Selhurst Park back in April, with Raheem Sterling (2) and Gabriel Jesus getting the goals.
However they were beaten 3-2 by Palace at the Etihad Stadium earlier in the season would be well advised not to underestimate Roy Hodgson’s side this weekend.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Cahill, Kelly, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, McArthur, Kouyate, Schlupp, Zaha, Ayew.
Man City: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Silva, Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling.