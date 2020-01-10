Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson ‘optimistic’ of signing Tottenham defender Kyle Walker-Peters

Crystal Palace are looking to sign Kyle Walker-Peters on loan from Tottenham Hotspur during the January transfer window.
Palace boss Roy Hodgson has confirmed that ‘discussions are taking place’ with Spurs, and he is optimistic that a deal could be reached between the two clubs over signing the young right-back.
Hodgson said to Sky Sports: “I know that the discussions are taking place, and Dougie Freedman is working very hard on that aspect. I’m optimistic and hopeful that we can get Kyle here. First hand, it was being discussed as a loan.”
The Eagles are looking to bolster their right-back area after losing Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the summer transfer window to Manchester United.
Walker-Peters, who has come through the youth ranks at Spurs, has made three Premier League appearances this season. He has hardly been impressive and hasn’t done enough to convince Jose Mourinho to give him regular game time.
New signing on the way?
Walker-Peters is only 22, and has age on his side to improve. He needs to play regularly and Palace could provide him the right opportunity.
It remains to be seen whether Spurs sign a new right-back this month. Juan Foyth, who can also play in that position, is angling a move away from the club on a short-term deal as well.
It means, Spurs will be left with only Serge Aurier as the recognised right-back, and he has been highly inconsistent. So, maybe Mourinho could sign a new right-back this month.