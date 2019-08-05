Crystal Palace forward and Everton target Wilfried Zaha pictured training in Manchester United jersey

Everton are said to be keen on Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, although it remains to be seen if they will tabling another bid and getting the deal over the line before Thursday deadline.
The Toffees have already seen a bid for the former Manchester United winger knocked back, and it seems the former Arsenal target still holds the Red Devils dear to heart.
EFC statement: 'Everton categorically denies bid has been submitted to C.Palace for Zaha that included increased sum plus Tosun/McCarthy. EFC & Crystal Palace have very good relationship. Bid was made over weekend which was turned down. Both clubs agreed that was end of matter."
— Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) July 29, 2019
Zaha was pictured training in a Man Utd jersey as he practised free-kicks in his garden, and while fans of the Old Trafford outfit would love the sight, same can’t be said about the Everton faithful.
The Ivory Coast international was wearing international teammate Eric Bailly’s United strip from last season, and he posted the video clip on Instagram.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was said to be keen on a reunion with Zaha this summer having managed him at Cardiff City, but a move looks to be off the cards already.
Everton boss Marco Silva wants to lead his side to Europe at the end of the campaign, and the Palace winger will definitely boost their chances.
The Selhurst Park outfit aren’t keen on letting their star forward leave, though, and it’s becoming highly likely that Zaha will be spending this season playing for Roy Hodgson’s side.