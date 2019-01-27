Crystal Palace fans sang “Are you Arsenal in disguise?” during shock F.A Cup win over Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur were knocked out of the F.A Cup fourth round this evening following a shocking 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace.
The north London club missed out on a huge chance to qualify for the EFL Cup final after losing the semifinals to Chelsea during the week, and many were surprised at manager Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to name a weakened starting XI for today’s clash.
The hosts scored twice in the opening 34 minutes via Connor Wickham and Andros Townsend, and they held on to their lead till the end of the game after putting in a superb defensive performance.
Cup games are clearly not of high priority to Pochettino and Tottenham, and it seems the Argentine and club have placed finishing in top-four and qualifying for the Champions League above winning the lesser trophies.
Crystal Palace couldn’t help but poke fun at Spurs with a song towards the end of the game, and they even found a way to involve Arsenal.
Crystal Palace fans singing: "Are you Arsenal in disguise?"
— Simon Collings (@sr_collings) January 27, 2019
Arsenal are also known to place high priority on top-four finishes during Arsene Wenger days, but Palace fans were most likely referring to their inconsistencies this season.
The Emirates Stadium outfit were also knocked out of the F.A Cup following a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United on Friday, just some days after an inspiring win over Chelsea.
Like Arsenal, Tottenham have also had brilliant moments this season, but they have failed when it mattered most, and with only Champions League and Premier League football left for them this season, their chances of winning silverware are very slim.