Crystal Palace face competition for striker loan signing

Crystal Palace appear favourites to clinch the loan signing of Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke.
Daily Mail are reporting the 21-year-old is set to make a decision on a move to Selhurst Park within the next 48-hours. However, the report does suggest that The Eagles face competition from rivals Brighton, and Huddersfield Town are also showing an interest.
Solanke moved to Merseyside from Chelsea during the summer of 2017. His reason for leaving Stamford Bridge, was largely put down to lack of a first-team action.
Last season the England under-21 star played a part in The Reds season, coming off the bench on many occasions. He scored his first goal for the club, in a final day 4-0 victory against Brighton at Anfield.
Playing regular football earned the Reading-born forward an England call-up. He made his full international debut coming on as a late substitute, in a 0-0 draw against Brazil.
This season has not been anywhere near as good. He has only featured once in the first-team squad, a Carabao Cup clash against former club Chelsea.
Instead, he has found himself restricted to two appearances for The Reds under-23 team, scoring in both games.
Niggling injuries have interrupted his progress slightly, but in reality, he is well down the pecking order as Liverpool have enjoyed an excellent start to the season.
A move is needed
Without doubt Solanke needs first-team football. Whether that be at any of the three clubs reportedly chasing him is still to be decided. Staying at Anfield would seriously damage his progress.
Palace have struggled without long-term absentee Christian Benteke, so opportunities would be aplenty in South London.
Huddersfield are in desperate need of a prolific goalscorer. The Terriers have found the back of the net on only twelve occasions this season. That statistic speaks for itself.
The report claims Brighton would prefer a permanent deal. The Seagulls rely heavily on Glenn Murray. At 35, the former Palace striker, could do with some help to take the pressure off him as the club’s main target man.
Solanke needs an opportunity to prove that he can cut it at the top-level. The ex-Chelsea man has never had the chance to shine by playing regularly. Despite being prolific at youth level, his best season was on loan for Vitesse Arnhem in The Netherlands. Scoring seven goals in 25-Eridivisie appearances.