Crystal Palace eye move for Garry Rodrigues – he would be a superb signing

During the summer transfer window, Newcastle United were heavily linked with a move for Galatasaray attacker Garry Rodrigues.
The Magpies are still interested and have been scouting the £13million-rated forward. However, they could face competition from fellow Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.
According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, the Eagles have set their sight on the 27-year-old, who would be a terrific signing for them.
Rodrigues joined Galatasaray from Greek side PAOK Salonika in January 2017, and has been a key player for them since. The Cap Verde international has been in good form this season, scoring three already, including his strike in the Champions League against Lokomotiv Moscow.
Known for his speed, dribbling skill, and ability to score goals, he would be a superb signing for Roy Hodgson’s side. The Eagles are struggling in the Premier League at the moment, and Hodgson is in need of some renewed optimism at Selhurst Park.
They have managed just eight Premier League goals in 12 games. Rodrigues can excite the fans with his skills, and he could add a new dimension to the Palace attack.