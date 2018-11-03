Crystal Palace eye move for Chelsea’s Victor Moses

Victor Moses started his career at Crystal Palace before he moved to Wigan. And he could make an emotional return to Selhurst Park in the January transfer window.
According to reports from Calciomercato, Palace are interested in signing Moses who has struggled for regular games at Chelsea this season.
The 27-year-old was a key player at Chelsea under Antonio Conte. The Italian used him as a wing-back and played a key role for the club in Conte’s favoured 3-4-3 system.
However, Moses has struggled for games this season, managing just 26 minutes of Premier League football. Sarri has introduced an old-fashioned back four since taking charge at Stamford Bridge, and Moses has been overlooked.
Moses is reportedly frustrated at the lack of opportunity at Chelsea, and the former Liverpool loanee wants to leave the club in search of regular first-team football.
Moses could become a vital player at Palace – a club where he will feel important again. He could be used in a more natural attacking role, and the move makes sense for all parties involved.