Crystal Palace vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea visit Crystal Palace on Sunday hoping to boost their chances of a top four finish in the Premier League.
The Blues’ 2-1 victory at Watford on Boxing Day left them fourth in the table and they will be eager to stay in touch with the leading sides heading into the New Year.
Palace have picked up seven points from their last three matches, with that run including a 3-2 success at Manchester City.
Chelsea ran out 3-1 winners against Palace when the two sides met at Stamford Bridge back in November.
They have won six of the last nine meetings between the two sides and are favourites to pick up three points this weekend.
Palace are priced at 4/1 to win the game, with Chelsea available at 4/6 and the draw on offer at 11/4.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
📋 Here's the #CPFC 🦅 line-up for today's game against Chelsea! #CRYCHE pic.twitter.com/wkxg6RZjme
— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 30, 2018
Here's how the Blues line up today… #CRYCHE pic.twitter.com/aQ7MgcFwjB
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 30, 2018