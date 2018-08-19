Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson raves about Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has hailed his club’s star player Wilfried Zaha.
Zaha had been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea and Tottenham during the summer transfer window.
The 25-year-old could easily fit into the starting line-up of a top-six club.
However, he has since signed a new five-year contract to remain at Selhurst Park which will see him earn wages of £130 000 per week as reported by Daily Mail.
The Ivorian scored nine goals from 29 Premier League appearances last season to help the Eagles retain their top-flight status.
He was one of the standout performers for the club last season along with the young Ruben Loftus-Cheek who is now back with his parent club Chelsea.
The latest development gives Zaha an opportunity to establish himself as a legend for Palace.
He is a product of the club’s youth development system and was integrated into the first-team in 2010.
During his first stint with his boyhood club, Zaha established himself as one of the brightest young prospects in English football which led to a switch to Manchester United in 2013.
Unfortunately, the spell with the Red Devils did not go well for Zaha and he subsequently had a loan spell with Cardiff City before returning to the Eagles, initially on loan before the deal was made permanent in 2015.
A delighted Hodgson praised Zaha and said as reported by Daily Star: “He’s very, very good. All players have got qualities of course, and there aren’t many players who can literally do every single thing.”
“But he scores top marks in so many aspects of the game.”
“And when it comes to dribbling and manipulating the ball and going past opponents, I put him up there with the very best.”