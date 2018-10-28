Crystal Palace vs Arsenal confirmed starting line-ups

Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace on Sunday aiming to extend their winning run in the Premier League to eight games.
The Gunners lost their opening two matches this term, but have since rattled off seven on the spin to leap up the table.
Palace have won just twice this season and were beaten 2-0 at Everton last weekend.
Arsenal have an excellent record against Palace, losing just one of their last 17 meetings in all competitions.
They did the double over Roy Hodgson’s side last season, winning 3-2 away from home and 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium.
Palace are priced at 16/5 to win the game, with Arsenal on offer at 4/5 and the draw available at 3/1.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
📋 Here's how #CPFC 🦅 line up against @Arsenal at Selhurst Park!#CRYARS pic.twitter.com/RZpISnRbqx
— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 28, 2018
Here’s how we line up against @CPFC 📋#CRYARS pic.twitter.com/kwwezZgG5k
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 28, 2018
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips
Arsenal beat Sporting 1-0 in the Europa League on Thursday. Bet on them to win to nil with 138.com at 11/5.
Palace’s last victory over the Gunners was a 3-0 success back in 2017. They’re 100/1 to match that scoreline on Sunday..
Alexandre Lacazette has scored four goals in the Premier League this season. He is priced at 11/10 to get on the scoresheet this weekend.