Crystal Palace 2020/21 Home, Away and Third Kits

Puma’s Crystal Palace kits for the 2020/21 season features the unique symmetrical design pattern for the first time since 2012 and new sponsors W88 makes its debut on the front of the shirts as well.

Chairman Steve Parish believes that the three kits honour the club’s eighth successive season in the Premier League.





The kits are bold and eye-catching enough to captivate the players as well as the fans.

Crystal Palace 2020/21 Home Kit

The Crystal Palace home shirt for the 2020-21 season, designed by Puma, is predominantly blue in colour with red arrows rising up to the chest.

The Puma logo on the shirt is white in colour and the home kit is completed with blue or white shorts depending on the opposition and blue/red/white socks.

Crystal Palace 2020/21 Away Kit

The away kit made by Puma is predominantly white in colour with red and blue arrows rising up to the chest.

The away shirt follows the same template as that of the home shirt and it is completed with white or blue shorts and white/red/blue socks.

Crystal Palace 2020/21 Third Kit

Finally, the third kit is predominantly black in colour with red and blue arrows rising up to the chest.

It is completed with black or white shorts and black/red/white socks.

