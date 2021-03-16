Cristiano Ronaldo more likely to rejoin Manchester United than Real Madrid this summer

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is more likely to rejoin Manchester United than Real Madrid during this summer’s transfer window, Tuttosport reports.

The Portugal international is in his third season with the Bianconeri, and the campaign has been disappointing with another early exit from the Champions League.





Ronaldo’s current deal with the club expires in less than 16 months, and there have been suggestions that he could head through the exit door.

It is reported that Ronaldo’s preference would be to return to either Los Blancos or United, and the latter are viewed as the more viable destination.

Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane recently said that there ‘may be’ the possibility of Ronaldo’s comeback, but president Florentino Perez has other plans.

The 74-year-old has his sights on landing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain and will prioritise the Frenchman’s transfer over the homecoming of Ronaldo.

Sportslens view:

Ronaldo has not given any indication that he would be leaving the Serie A champions, but they may be tempted to sell him with his contract expiring in June 2022.

A move to the Bernabeu seems unlikely, with Perez prioritising a move for Mbappe, and United are reckoned as favourites to sign the 36-year-old.

The Red Devils are searching for an elite striker to lead the line next season after failing to land a replacement for Romelu Lukaku in recent transfer windows.

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland has been identified as the priority target, but he could cost around £90 million, and there is stiff competition from Manchester City.

By contrast, Ronaldo is valued at around £54m (per Transfermarkt) and could be available for much less at the current stage of his career.

The Portuguese may be already 36, but he has shown no signs of slowing down, netting a stunning tally of 30 goals from 33 matches for Juventus this term.

He would be an instant upgrade on the current options at United in Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani and could enhance their prospects of challenging for the league title.

While the Red Devils may need to pay club-record wages, they could easily recoup the sum from the increased commercial revenue brought by the Portuguese’s return.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com