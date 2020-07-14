Craig Hope: Newcastle United takeover will be signed off soon

For the past three months, there have been several instances where it felt like the Newcastle United takeover was close to completion.

However, that hasn’t happened, and the saga has dragged on for months.

The Premier League chief Richard Masters said last month that they will come to a decision shortly, but it hasn’t happened yet.

However, according to the Daily Mail journalist, Craig Hope, the takeover will be signed off soon. He has claimed on Twitter that the ‘announcement is close’ and that the verdict will go in favour of the potential Newcastle owners.

Also within here (before it's relayed elsewhere) there is fresh belief takeover will be signed off soon (yes, I've seen Richard Keys post). But sources say info out of PL is that announcement is close. Expectation is it will be approved. Been here before, of course. We'll see. — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) July 14, 2020

The Saudi government has taken a massive move today. They have cancelled the license of Premier League rights holder beIN Sports in the country.

BeINSports have posted a fitting reply, and it remains to be seen how it pans out in the next few days.

The issue of piracy has been the major reason why the takeover process has been delayed. The latest stance from the Saudi authority is quite puzzling.

The Athletic journalist, Matt Slater, has tweeted that the Saudis have done exactly the opposite of what they should be doing. It means the Saudi people will not be able to watch the Premier League.

However, it can very well happen that they will be working to buy their own Premier League rights too for their country.