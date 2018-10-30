Craig Bellamy says Marcelo Bielsa won’t be at Leeds for too long

Marcelo Bielsa has had a great start to life at Leeds United.
The Championship outfit are firmly in the title race and the fans will be delighted with the quality of football they have seen so far.
Sky Sports pundit Craig Bellamy believes (via HITC) that the enjoyment won’t last too long for the Whites.
Bellamy has claimed that Bielsa is likely to leave the club in the near future. The Argentine does not stay at a club for too long and the former Premier League player believes that Bielsa will continue that trend at Leeds United as well.
He has urged the Leeds faithful to enjoy him this season and maybe the next one because their manager is likely to be on his way out soon.
Judging by Bielsa’s career, Bellamy’s prediction has a great chance of coming true. The Leeds fans will not want Bielsa to leave anytime soon but they will have to accept the reality. It is simply the way the Argentine operates. Bielsa is already a fan favourite at Elland Road and the fans will want him to continue at the club for long.
It will be interesting to see if Bielsa can secure promotion for Leeds United this season. The Whites are desperate to play Premier League football and the Argentine certainly has the ability to make it happen.