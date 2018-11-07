Could West Ham United make same mistake Manchester City made with Jadon Sancho with Oxford Reece?

West Ham United centre-back Oxford Reece has been “relegated” to the club’s under-23’s since returning from a season-long loan at Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer.
The 19-year-old has played 10 games and scored twice for the youth side, but he is yet to make a first-team appearance under manager Manuel Pellegrini.
Reece wasn’t even considered good enough to be on the bench during the 8-0 EFL Cup demolition of League Two side Macclesfield, and it appears he isn’t in the first-team picture anymore.
The England youth international surely will be itching to play at the top level again, and it probably wouldn’t matter even if that means he has to move elsewhere.
While Reece has struggled to reach the heights of 2015-16, where he featured in 12 games across all competitions, he surely hasn’t been handed his fair share of opportunities, and the Hammers could be about to make a potential £100million mistake if he leaves.
Manchester City let Jadon Sancho go last summer as they couldn’t guarantee him playing minutes, but a swift rise has seen the winger’s stocks skyrocket, and Borussia Dortmund now value him to be worth £100million.
Having seen his huge potential and what’s capable of becoming, Mönchengladbach or another side will likely come for Reece’s signature in January.
It doesn’t seem the defender will reject the opportunity to leave West Ham permanently or temporarily if it comes knocking, and the club were reportedly keen on selling him for £10million a few months ago.
With Sancho and Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson, who is on loan at Hoffenheim, impressing at the Bundesliga and catching the eyes of Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate, Reece would fancy his chances of leaving West Ham for greener pastures, and he could end up becoming valued as much as £100million, like Sancho, in the nearest future should he end up fulfilling his potential elsewhere.