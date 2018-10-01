Could Nicolas Pepe spark transfer war between Arsenal and Manchester United in January?

Lille have been the surprise packages of the French top-flight this season, and the second-placed side in the league table owe their current success to Nicolas Pepe.
The Ivory Coast international winger has helped the Ligue 1 outfit to five wins and a draw in eight league games, having weighed in with five goals and three assists thus far.
Pepe’s fine form continued over the weekend, as he got on the scoresheet in the 3-0 victory over Marseille.
Only PSG’s Neymar has contributed more goals than the 23-year-old this season, and if he keeps up his consistency and form, a transfer tussle between Arsenal and Manchester United in January could be on the cards.
The Red Devils and north London outfits are keen on signing the Ivorian forward when the transfer window re-opens in January, according to Calcio Mercato.
The Premier League giants could do with a quality addition to their attacks, and Pepe fits the bill given his talents and huge potential.
The wideman has now registered 17 goals in 41 appearances for Lille since arriving in June 2017, and with his all-round technical abilities on the ball on the right side of the pitch, he has all it takes to hit the ground running in the Premier League.
Manchester United are struggling on the wings this season, and Pepe could, at long last, finally be their answer to a perfect Cristiano Ronaldo replacement.
Arsenal are also in bad need of a quality winger, and with his pace and keen eye for goals, signing the Ligue 1 sensation would be a massive boost for the Gunners.
Pepe is on his way to reaching double digits in front of goal before the January transfer window, and should he keep delivering at this rate, more suitors will surely join the Premier League duo in what promises to be a stiff race for his signature.