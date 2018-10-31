Could Everton make same mistake Manchester City made with Jadon Sancho with Ademola Lookman?

Everton youngster Ademola Lookman has once again been linked with a move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, and after seeing playing opportunities still hard to come by, a move to Germany could tempt him again.
The 21-year-old has only played four league games this season, all cameo appearances off the bench.
Lookman spent the latter half of last season on loan with Leipzig, netting five goals in 11 appearances.
According to Sky Sports, the Germans were keen on a permanent deal afterwards, offering £25million for his signature, but despite the player also being keen, the Goodison Park weren’t willing to let go.
However, Lookman could now push for an exit in January, and should he insist on leaving and Leipzig meet Everton’s asking price, like Manchester City, the Toffees could end up committing a mistake potentially worth £100million.
England international Jadon Sancho quit the Etihad Stadium outfit in the summer of 2017 for Borussia Dortmund in order to get more playing minutes.
The 18-year-old winger was sold for just £8million, but has since seen his stock skyrocket following an impressive start to 2018-19 that has seen him have a hand in 12 goals in as many appearances.
According to Mirror, Dortmund now value Sancho around £100million, and suitors will have to pay that price to have a chance of luring him away.
The youngster’s story will surely inspire young players like Lookman, and having seen what he can do in the Bundesliga last time out, a permanent move will now be more tempting than ever.
Everton aren’t giving the England youth international the chances he so much craves for, and with an exit very much likely on the cards if the situation doesn’t change, Lookman could follow in Sancho’s path, excel so much and also see his stock rise to as high as £100million in the next few months.
It is a huge mistake Manchester City have already made, and it seems the Blues could be next.